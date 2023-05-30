Current westerly wave to persist till tomorrow, bring more rain

KARACHI: The ongoing westerly wave will persist over Balochistan and Sindh till 31st May (tomorrow) to bring more rainfall.

This weather system will bring wind-dust or thunderstorms with rain including a few moderate to isolated heavy falls and hailstorm in various parts of Sindh, Met Office predicted.

According to the weather report, Sindh’s districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshehro Feroz, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin will receive rain with chances of isolated dust-thunderstorm or light rainfall in Karachi.

Yesterday scarce with isolated heavy to moderate rainfall reported in several parts of Sindh with Mithi 24mm, Chhore 11mm, Shaheed Banazirabad 9mm, Larakana 6mm, Dadu and Padidan 5mm, Sakrand 3.8mm, Mirpurkhas 3.5mm, Jacobabad and Moenjodro 1mm each. Traces of rain fall also reported in Sukkur, Rohri, Khairpur and Karachi.

A windstorm in the region caused suspension of traffic on Sukkur-Multan M-5 motorway at five points. Motorway M-5 was closed from Iqbal Abad toll plaza to Rohri toll plaza and from Pannu Aqil toll plaza to Rohri toll plaza.