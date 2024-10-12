Curtain Raiser: Pakistan all set to host SCO Summit 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hosting the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from 15 to 16 October 2024 in Islamabad.

In his capacity as the current Chair of the CHG, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the upcoming CHG meeting, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

SCO member States will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the First Vice President of Iran and External Affairs Minister of India.

The prime minister of Mongolia (Observer State) and deputy Chairman of the cabinet of ministers and foreign ministers of Turkmenistan (Special Guest) will also participate in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting Heads of Delegation on the sidelines of the meeting.

The CHG meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization. The leaders will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar emphasized the significance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting for enhancing Pakistan’s global image and fostering regional cooperation.

In a video statement, he said that all preparations for hosting the SCO meeting are complete, describing it as a great honor for the country.

He assured that law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure the security of the international summit, asserting that disruptive elements will not be permitted to interfere with the event.

The Information Minister said Pakistan is looking forward to warmly welcome esteemed heads of government and dignitaries, noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has personally overseen the arrangements to guarantee a hospitable reception.

He said that the Federal Capital has been adorned to ensure that visiting guests depart with a positive impression of Pakistan.