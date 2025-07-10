Ireland’s Curtis Campher scripts history with five wickets in five balls

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher scripted history as he became the first in professional cricket to take five wickets in five balls.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, where he leads Munster Reds.

In a game against North-West Warriors, the Ireland all-rounder finished with five for 16 from 2.3 overs as the opposition were bowled out for 88 inside 14 overs.

Curtis Campher claimed his five wickets across his second and third overs, triggering a dramatic collapse that saw the Warriors tumble from 87 for the loss of five wickets to 88 all out while chasing a target of 189.

His consecutive strikes began on the penultimate delivery of the 12th over when he castled Jared Wilson with an in-swinging delivery.

The final ball of the over saw Curtis Campher trapping Graham Hume lbw on the back foot.

The Ireland all-rounder began his next over with a wicket to complete his hat-trick.

The Munster Reds captain removed Andy McBrine, who miscued a slog towards deep midwicket.

Robbie Millar was the next batter to fall to Campher as he continued his wicket-taking streak.

He was followed by Josh Wilson, who was dismissed lbw on his very first ball, handing Curtis Campher his fifth consecutive wicket.

With five wickets in five balls, the Ireland all-rounder has become the first to achieve the feat in the history of professional cricket.

Following his match-winning bowling spell, Campher revealed that he did not realise he was on a wicket-taking streak.

“Because of the change of overs, I wasn’t really sure what was happening. I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple and luckily it kind of went off,” he said after the game.