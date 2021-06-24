Customer leaves over Rs2.5mn tip for Rs5,800 bill at restaurant

NEW HAMPSHIRE: In a surprising incident, a diner left over Rs 2.5 million tip on Rs 8,560 bill at a restaurant in New Hampshire, US.

The incident came to light when the owner of the restaurant shared a photo of the bill on Facebook this Monday.

In his Facebook post, the restaurant’s owner Michael Zarella thanked the anonymous diner for his generosity. He wrote, “Stumble inn had a very generous customer. We thank you for your generosity.” The receipt shows the diner left a tip of Rs2.5mn.

Zarella admitted that when he first saw the bill on June 12, he assumed that it was a mistake. Speaking to NBC, he said, “I thought it was a mistake. Typo.” He further added that the diner wanted to remain anonymous. Mr Zarella said that the man seemed like a regular diner until he paid the bill.

Giving details of the incident, he said, “A gentlemen came in at the bar and ordered a beer and a couple of chilli cheese dogs, and then he ordered pickle chips and a Patron (tequila) drink. At around 3:30, he asked the bartender … for the check. She gave it to him and walked away, and then he said to her, ‘Don’t spend it all in one place’.”

Though the bartender did not look at the bill right away, the comment to not spend it all in one place piqued her curiosity. Upon seeing the amount, she asked the man if he was “kidding” and that it was “crazy”. To this, the man said that he had “wanted them to have it”.

According to Mr Zarella, the money will be split between the eight bartenders, who also double as the servers at the outlet. A portion of the money will also be shared with kitchen workers.