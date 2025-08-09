Drug smuggling foiled at Allama Iqbal International Airport

LAHORE: The customs authorities at Allama Iqbal International airport successfully executed a major Lahore airport drug bust, foiling a smuggling attempt of 15 kilograms of high-quality narcotics into Pakistan, ARY News reported.



According to the Lahore customs authorities, the Collector of Customs Airports, Tahir Habib Cheema, received a tip-off, upon which the foreign suspect, who had arrived from Bangkok via Thai Airways, was stopped.

The arrest was executed, following the observation of the passenger’s movements upon arrival by the intelligence.

Initially, the suspect crossed the international arrivals’ green channel without carrying any luggage. However, he came back shortly afterwards to collect his baggage, which prompted Lahore customs authorities to conduct a detailed inspection.

During the inspection, more than 15 kilograms of premium-grade narcotics were found hidden within the luggage.

The estimated cost of the seized narcotics in the Lahore airport drug bust is estimated to be worth approximately PKR 31 million (USD 110,000) in the international market.

A formal FIR has been registered against the suspect, having taken the suspect into custody.

Officials have started further investigations to find any associates operating within Pakistan.

Officials highlighted that advanced technology will be kept in use to stop future smuggling attempts.

This Lahore airport drug bust indicates the caution and efficiency of Pakistan’s customs enforcement in fighting transnational narcotics trafficking.

Read More: FIA arrests human traffickers in Lahore

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone detained five suspects involved in human trafficking, along with a main suspect linked to the 2023 Greece boat tragedy.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects were arrested during combined raids in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

The attempt was to smuggle the victim via boat from Libya to Italy, but the boat upturned in a deadly mishap in Greek waters, leaving the victim missing.

The other suspect, Bilal Ahmad, reportedly duped a citizen of Rs 630,000, promising him to provide a Qatar work visa.