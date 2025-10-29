Customs foils attempt to clear bulletproof automotive glass using forged documents

TAFTAN: The Collectorate of Customs (Appraisement) Taftan has foiled a major attempt to clear bulletproof automotive glass through forged documents and misuse of a genuine Ministry of Interior (MoI) NOC issued to another company.

A good declaration dated 27.09.2025 was filed by one M/s Pak Armoring Pvt. Ltd. (NTN 3111342) through its clearing agent M/s Noor Bakers declaring the cargo as “replacement automotive safety glass”.

Upon examination, the goods, on the contrary, were found to consist of bulletproof automotive safety glass weighing 11,000 kg net, falling under PCT heading 7007.2111, a restricted item importable only with an NOC from the Ministry of Interior.

Verification revealed that while the submitted NOC was genuine, it actually belonged to the real M/s Pak Armoring (Pvt.) Ltd. (NTN 398348-1), which denied any link with the consignment.

The importer had falsely used a similar name and altered address details to mislead authorities.

Further scrutiny showed the importer, Mr. Umer Iqbal Butt, the purported owner of Pak Armoring PVT LTD having NTN 3111342, had also uploaded documents under another name, Deluxe Enterprises, in the WeBOC system.

The duty and tax evasion from this misdeclaration was estimated at PKR 7.55 million.

An FIR has been registered against the importer, clearing agent, and others under the Customs Act, 1969 for mis-declaration and forgery to avoid payment of legitimate duties and taxes and circumvent the import restrictions.