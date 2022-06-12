Customs foils smuggling of sugar to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle fertilizer and sugar in large quantities along the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Customs, while conducting operations on Pak-Afghan border, foiled an attempt to smuggle fertilizer and sugar via the Torkham border.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) spokesperson said 140 bags of fertilizer and 120 bags of sugar were being smuggled into Afghanistan.

The driver has been arrested while the vehicle along with sacks of sugar and fertilizer has been confiscated.

It may be recalled that in order to stabilize the price of sugar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had banned the export of sugar to fulfil the country’s needs and also ordered strict measures against smuggling.

He said that in view of domestic demand, a complete ban on sugar exports had been ordered and strict action would be taken against hoarding and smugglin

