Customs officer arrested for ‘smuggling’ currency at Torkham border

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA’s) Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar arrested two suspects including a customs officer allegedly involved in smuggling dollars from Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the FIA spokesperson, two suspects including a customs inspector involved in dollar smuggling have been arrested from the foreign currency declaration point established at the Torkham border.

The arrested accused were identified as Wajid – a customs officer and Asfandyar.

READ: Arrested Customs officer admits to give ‘gold as bribe to seniors’

During the investigation, Asfandyar confessed to smuggling thousands of dollars from the Torkham border daily with the help of customs authorities.

Meanwhile, the customs officials confiscated a total of USD 23,000 from the possession of the arrested individual.

The accused used to receive a commission of Rs 50,000 for smuggling of 100 USD which was later handed over to the customs officials.