Customs officers deployed at airports to halt carrying luxury items as luggage

The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) ordered to deploy customs officers at airports to halt the carrying of luxury items as luggage, ARY News reported.

FBR has taken notice of harassing international passengers carrying gifts like chocolate in the arrival lounge.

The FBR has announced deploying Collector Customs at International arrival lounges to keep an eye on passengers carrying luxury items as personal luggage with them, but stop airport officials from harassing passengers carrying gift items such as chocolates, shoes, perfumes and fruits with them.

The Customs officers will be deployed for 24 hours at all international airports. The collector customs has been directed to pay surprise visits to airports to keep the situation in check.

Prime Minister’s Strategic reforms Head has said that the customs officer have been deployed at airports round the clock for the betterment of passengers. Passengers carrying gift items such as chocolates, fruits or shoes should not be harassed by airport officials, he added.

