Customs recover smuggled goods worth Rs 100mn

ISLAMABAD: The Customs officials on Sunday recovered the smuggled goods worth more than Rs 100 million in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the customs officials conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicles, including Trucks, trailers, and busses at the checkpoint, and recovered smuggled items worth more than Rs 100 million.

The customs spokesperson disclosed that the smuggled goods, including motor vehicle tires, salt, and other commodities were hidden behind apple cartons.

Earlier this week, the customs officials thwarted a cigarette smuggling attempt at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

As per the customs spokesperson, a total of six Jeddah-bound passengers were arrested at Karachi airport for the alleged smuggling of 28,000 cigarette packets and other prohibited goods.

“More than 28,000 cigarette packets, worth millions, were recovered during the search,” the customs spokesperson maintained.

The Deputy Collector Customs officials stated that 1,710 packets of tobacco [moist snuff], a prohibited item, were also recovered from the Jeddah-bound passenger.