Customs seize drugs worth Rs 2.25 million in Karachi

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Customs authorities successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Pakistan via the International Mail Office (IMO) at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Customs team, led by Collector Adeem Khan and supported by ADC Muhammad Faysal Khan and AC Sharjeel Abbas Wasan, detained a suspicious EMS parcel labeled as ‘Fresh Galangal (Thai Ginger)’ originating from Bangkok, Thailand.

The parcel was subjected to examination and a lab test which revealed that the package contained 500 grams of Marijuana (Cannabis), valued at approximately Rs 2.25 million.

The parcel was sent to Muhammad Usama Mahmood, a resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi.

An FIR has been lodged against the recipient, and efforts are underway to apprehend individuals involved in the smuggling operation.

The Customs department is intensifying its crackdown on drug smuggling to prevent such illegal activities from taking place.

