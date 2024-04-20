Customs seized illicit goods worth billions in last five months: Report

KARACHI: A large quantity of smuggled items estimated to be more than Rs four billion were confiscated during the last five months, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing Customs report.

The Khuzdar Customs Collectorate unveiled its performance report for the past five months, revealing a series of operations and crackdown on illicit activities.

According to the report, a large quantity of smuggled items – including diesel, chalea [beetle nut], and Indian gutka – estimated to be more than Rs four billion were confiscated during the last five months.

The details of the report further revealed about the raids conducted in two warehouses located in several districts of Hub and Lasbela, meanwhile, over 30,000 liters of smuggled diesel was seized in a raid at Hub Chowki and Khudabakhsh Marri village area.

Similarly, a significant haul of 420,000 liters of diesel was recovered from warehouses located in Hub, Khuzdar, and Bela.

The operations also targeted the smuggling of chalea [beetle nut], with authorities seizing a staggering 160,000 kilos of the illicit substance.

In a bid to cripple the logistics of the smuggling network, customs officials confiscated 16 tankers, 2 buses, and 13 other vehicles believed to be involved in the transportation of the contraband items.

Earlier, Karachi police claimed to have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the smuggling of non-custom paid diesel from the Manghopir area.

According to the details, the police after arresting four individuals, confiscated two trucks carrying more than 1,900 litre of Irani Diesel.

The police stated that a case had been registered against the arrested individuals, identified as Asghar, Fida Hussain, Barsat, and Abdul Qadir.

The police officials stated that the alleged culprits were smuggling Irani Diesel in the guise of transporting vegetables in the metropolis.