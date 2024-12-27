Customs seizes 37 iPhones worth Rs11.5 million at Lahore Airport

LAHORE: Customs officials have foiled a bid to smuggle dozens of iPhones at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, apprehending an individual, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, a man named Umar Farooq, arriving from Sharjah, was arrested for trying to smuggle around 37 iPhones.

Customs officials said that the impounded iPhones are worth Rs11.5 million. The raid was conducted on a tip off by collector customs Tayyba Kayani.

Earlier in November, Customs apprehended an individual at Lahore airport attempting to smuggle gold and iPhones.

According to the details, a man named Asif Shahzad, arriving from Dubai on the private airline PA-417, was arrested for trying to smuggle over 1.628 kg of gold, six diamond sets, and five iPhones.

Customs officials indicated that the suspect concealed gold within his clothing.

Authorities have filed a case against him under the customs act, officials noted.

Also in October, in two significant operations by customs officials at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, valuable mobile phones worth millions of rupees were seized from a PIA air hostess and two passengers.

Customs officials revealed that PIA Air Hostess Nadia Batool attempted to smuggle 30 iPhones, worth over Rs 11.2 million, concealed in various parts of her body and belongings.

Additionally, passengers Muhammad Arshad and his wife Fariha Amin were found with mobile phones valued at Rs 5.5 million, hidden in their luggage.

All three individuals were arrested, and a case was registered.

On the other hand, after the operation against the air hostesses assigned to flight PK-204 from Dubai to Lahore, the airline immediately suspended the involved crew members as part of PIA’s strict policy against employee misconduct.