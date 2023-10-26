CWDP approves, recommends development projects worth Rs71 bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved and recommended seven development projects worth Rs71.8 billion.

According to details, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan chaired a CDWP meeting that approved five development projects with a total cost of Rs11.7 billion.

The forum also recommended two projects worth Rs 60 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), a news release said.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning, the Members Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions.

The approved projects encompass diverse sectors, including Climate Change, Health, Education, Energy, and road infrastructure development.

The forum has cleared the projects namely “Strengthening Technical Capacities of Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination” worth Rs 316.71 million, Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education (4th Revised) worth Rs 1,253.420 million, Refugees & Host communities Regional Sub Windows SH Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (KP-HCIP) Education Component worth Rs33,048.029 million; Installation of Wide Area Monitoring System (WAMS) for NTDC Power Network (Pilot project) worth Rs 1,349.420 million, Infrastructure Rehabilitation Resilience Enhancement post-Flood 2022 (Rehabilitation/Reconstruction of Health Facilities Damaged by Flood 2022 worth Rs.1600 Million, and Peshawar Northern Bypass 32.2 Km (PC-I 3rd Revised) Rs 27,051.680 million.

While a position paper with a total cost of Rs. 7224.42 million was also cleared in principle by the respected forum.

The “Refugees & Host Communities Regional Sub Windows SH Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project (KP-HCIP) Education Component,” with a budget of Rs 33 billion has been put forward for approval by ECNEC.

This project is funded through foreign financing and places a distinct emphasis on enhancing access to primary and secondary education for all children, with a particular focus on the education of girls. As part of this initiative, primary schools in selected districts will undergo transformation into middle schools, and middle schools will be further upgraded to high schools.

CDWP has also recommended the project, “Peshawar Northern Bypass, spanning 32.2 kilometers (3rd Revised PC-I) with a budget of Rs 27,051.680 million, to ECNEC.

The financing for this project is proposed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).