Cybercrime Gang caught in Karachi over visa and grocery scam

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has launched a key operation against a fraud Cybercrime gang operating near Maskan Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, ARY News reported.



The Cybercrime gang was involved in deceiving citizens by offering fake visas and grocery schemes, resulting in significant financial losses for them. The gang would lure the citizens by fake promises of visas or grocery schemes, and get a handsome amount against their words.

According to authorities, the suspects had fraudulent bank accounts under the names of innocent individuals. Even one account was linked to a female victim.

The Cybercrime gang was used to extort money under the pretext of visa processing fees and commission-based grocery deals.

The authorities detained six individuals linked to this case, including Mohammad Imran, along with Baas and Faisal Zafar, and revealed that the group had systematically created different bank accounts using stolen identities to facilitate their scam.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by Pakistan’s cybercrime units to dismantle digital fraud networks, which are involved in deceiving innocent people and looting their valuable amounts, which they save for investment or savings purposes.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior issued a notification for the rules governing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Under the new rules, the NCCIA will have the authority to freeze properties in Pakistan, with approval from the Director General required for freezing or restoring any assets. The agency will also be able to seek assistance from international bodies for investigations.

According to the rules, the NCCIA will conduct investigations under relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and work in coordination with sensitive institutions and provincial authorities across Pakistan.

Special units will be established within the NCCIA to combat online financial fraud and online child abuse in Pakistan.