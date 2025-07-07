Cyberpunk: Edgerunners renewed for season 2

July 7, 2025: Fans of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners rejoice—CD Projekt Red has officially announced the renewal of the hit anime for a thrilling second season! This electrifying series, set in the neon-drenched world of Cyberpunk 2077, is poised to dive deeper into Night City’s gritty underbelly, promising a tale of redemption and revenge that’s darker, sadder, and more intense than ever.

If you’re searching for the latest on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, here’s everything you need to know about this highly anticipated return.

A New Chapter for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The ten-episode second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is currently in production, a collaboration between Netflix and the legendary Studio Trigger, the creative force behind the critically acclaimed first season. Unlike the original, which was initially planned as a standalone project, Season 2 will explore a fresh story, distinct from the events of its predecessor. This bold move ensures that fans of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will experience a new narrative while staying true to the raw, cyberpunk essence that made the first season a global sensation.

Studio Trigger’s Vision and New Talent

Studio Trigger is back to bring their signature high-octane animation to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2. Leading the charge is Kai Ikarashi, making his directorial debut, alongside Masahiko Otsuka and lead character designer Kanno Ichigo. This talented team is set to deliver a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience that will captivate both longtime fans and newcomers to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners universe.

Bartosz Sztybor, the showrunner, story writer, and producer, shared his excitement during a panel at Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles (reported by The Verge). “To again have the legendary Studio Trigger along for the ride makes us at CD Projekt Red so excited to introduce a raw, real chronicle of redemption and revenge, something unlike what we’ve ever done before,” Sztybor said. He teased that Season 2 will be “sadder, darker, more bloody, and more raw,” setting the stage for an unforgettable journey into Night City’s shadows.

The Impact of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a game-changer, earning critical acclaim and significantly boosting CD Projekt Red’s Q3 revenue in 2022. Its success extended beyond the screen, driving a massive resurgence in Cyberpunk 2077’s popularity. Following the anime’s release, the game saw a staggering one million daily players, fueled by the show’s compelling storytelling and vibrant world. CD Projekt Red capitalized on this momentum by releasing an Edgerunners-themed update for Cyberpunk 2077, delighting both new and returning players with fresh content.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s joint CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding the Cyberpunk franchise. “We’ve invested a lot of time and effort into building this franchise, and we definitely want to build on top of what is there right now—new stories, new experiences, new content—not just in the video game format,” he stated. The renewal of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners for Season 2 is a testament to this vision, ensuring the Cyberpunk IP continues to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide.

Why Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Is a Must-Watch

With its darker tone, bloodier conflicts, and raw emotional depth, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of cyberpunk anime and the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. The collaboration between Netflix, Studio Trigger, and CD Projekt Red guarantees a high-quality production that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and animation. Whether you’re drawn to the neon-lit chaos of Night City or the intense character-driven drama, this season promises to deliver an experience that’s both heart-wrenching and adrenaline-pumping.

Stay tuned for more updates on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 as production continues. For the latest news, trailers, and release dates, keep an eye on Netflix and CD Projekt Red’s official channels. Night City is calling—are you ready to dive back in?