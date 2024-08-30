Cyclone Asna: Adverse weather delays flight operation

KARACHI: Several flights from Karachi to domestic and international destinations have been delayed due to extreme weather conditions for flying planes amid cyclone Asna, ARY News reported citing sources.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-308 from Karachi to Islamabad was delayed by over seven hours. PIA flight PK-309 from Islamabad to Karachi has been delayed by four hours. The Karachi to Multan flight has also been delayed by four hours.

Similarly, International flights have also been affected as a private airline’s flight from Karachi to Jeddah has been delayed by eight hours.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) sources maintained that the flights have been delayed due to bad weather conditions in the country.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a potential cyclone that had developed over the Rann of Kutch in India has intensified into cyclone Asna.

The cyclone currently lies at around Latitude 23.5 N & Longitude 67.9 E at about 170km south/southeast of Karachi and 88km south of Kati Bandar, the weather department said in its fourth alert.

The system is likely keep moving initially west/northwestwards.

“Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Karachi division, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts till 31 August.”

“Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with scattered heavy/very heavy and isolated extremely heavy falls also likely in Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach & Gwadar districts during 30 August to 1st September with occasional gaps,” according to PMD.