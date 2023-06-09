31.9 C
Friday, June 9, 2023
PMD says Cyclone Biparjoy 1160km away from Karachi

KARACHI: Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, which turned into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), has further intensified during the last 12 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Friday.

As per the latest alert, the storm has slowly tracked further north-northwestward during past 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 14.5°N & Longitude 66.0°E at a distance of about 1160km south of Karachi.

The Met Office said that maximum sustained surface winds are 130-150 Km/hour gusts 160 Km/hour around the system center.

“The favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear & upper-level divergence) still supporting the system to intensify further,” the Met department said.

“The VSCS “BIPARJOY” is likely to keep tracking further in north-northwest direction,” it added.

However, none of the Pakistan coastal area is under any threat, the met department said. The Met Office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert.

Meanwhile, recent weather reports from neighboring India said that Cycloe Biparjoy, located about 820km west of Goa, and likely to further intensify as it moves northwards.

How did Cyclone Biparjoy get its name?

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ was suggested by Bangladesh. The word ‘Biparjoy’ holds the meaning of ‘disaster’ or ‘calamity’ in Bengali. The process of naming cyclones follows a rotational system among countries, adhering to specific guidelines that have been established.

