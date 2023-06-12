Cyclone Biparjoy to landfall on June 15, Sindh CM told

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited coastal town of Shah Bandar in Sujawal district on Monday to monitor situation as Cyclone Biparjoy threat hovering over Sindh coast, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s Local Government Minister Nasir Shah and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput were accompanied to the chief minister in visit.

Commissioner Hyderabad in a briefing told the chief minister that the people have been evacuated from Badin’s Zero Point village Bhugra Memon. “Around 50,000 people will be evacuated from villages near Shah Bandar, Jati and Keti Bandar to safer places.”

“Last night around 2,000 people were evacuated from islands adjacent to Shah Bandar,” Sindh CM was briefed.

Storm surge of 4-5 meters (13 to 16 feet) expected at the land falling point, and the water will run over deep into the land and can inundate the low-lying settlements,” chief minister was informed.

“The cyclonic storm owing to some decrease in the speed could landfall on June 15, instead of June 13 or 14,” the commissioner said. “After June 15 landfalling of cyclone, its impact will go down by June 17 to 18,” the CM was briefed.

Earlier, on arrival of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari, MPAs Muhammad Ali Malkani, Heer Soho and other elected representatives received him along with the D.G. Rangers, Commissioner Hyderabad, DIG Hyderabad, DC Sujawal and other officials.