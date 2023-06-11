Cyclone Biparjoy: Murad says to evacuate upto 9,000 families

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Thatta and Badin have more threat from Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“We have to evacuate 8,000 to 9,000 families to safer place,” Shah said while talking at a news briefing.

“We have issued instructions to deputy commissioners of three districts,” the chief minister further said. “We have also been in contact with the Corps Commander Karachi and the GOC Hyderabad,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“I could visit Thatta and Badin to monitor the ground situation”, he said.

“The government is taking precautionary measures in view of Cyclone Biparjoy,” he said. “Commissioner Karachi has also been ordered for removal of all billboards from the city in view of the cyclone,” chief minister said.

In a letter written to all deputy commissioners, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon has directed that all signboards on buildings and rooftops be immediately removed.

He also ordered the district officials to take safety measures in their respective areas in view of the forecast for rainfall and gusty winds under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy.

Arabian Sea Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” on Sunday morning and was located 760 kilometers away from Karachi, the Met Office said.