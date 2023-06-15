Cyclone Biparjoy nearer to India, makes landfall at Gujarat coast

KARACHI: Cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday reached near to India’s Gujarat coast, at a distance of lesser than 140km, the country’s meteorological department said in an update.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to landfall near Jakhau Port in Kuchh district of Gujarat, around 70km distance from Pakistan’s border with India.

Heavy rainfall and high intensity winds generated by the cyclone have hit Mandvi beach.

Indian authorities have reported evacuation of one lac people from settlements in the path of the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy could be the most ferocious cyclonic storm landfalling in India, experts have warned.

The cyclone has begun to weaken but it would still be sufficiently strong to cause potentially widespread losses when it makes landfall later on Thursday.

The landfall process is likely to continue for several hours, from the evening till about midnight, the latest bulletin of Indian Meteorological Department said.

After the landfall, the cyclone is expected to dissipate pretty quickly, as happens with most cyclones, experts said.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Sherry Rehman said earlier on Thursday that Cyclone Biparjoy had “slowed down” and will not make landfall before nightfall.

It was previously expected that the cyclone would hit the shore around 11am, the federal minister said during a press conference in Islamabad.