Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Shehbaz Sharif assures full support to Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah of full support to Sindh govt to deal with cyclone Biparjoy, ARY News reported.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the PM said, “I just spoke to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed the preparations to deal with the cyclone.

He commended the Sindh government for the arrangements they have made under the leadership of the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further assured the Sindh government of complete support of the federal government. “God willing, we will be able to overcome this situation with the support of the people,” he added.

Earlier today, the Sindh government ordered the authorities concerned to evacuate residential areas and other human settlements located near the coastal areas of the province as cyclone Biparjoy, now classified as an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, inching closer to Pakistan.

The government directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDM)A to submit a report of evacuation ‘every six hours’. “The authority should also release a number of evacuated people and details of relief camps,” it added

Cyclone Biparjoy

Extremely Severe Cyclone Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea has moved further northward and is now located 600km south of Karachi, citing the PMD’s cyclone warning centre.

The very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” and is likely to hit south-southeast Sindh and India’s adjoining Gujarat coast. The exact place where the cyclone will make landfall will become clear in the coming days.