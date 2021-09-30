Cyclone Gulab: Karachi commissioner orders removal of billboards

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Navid Ahmed Shaikh has alerted all concerned departments in view of the developing Cyclone Gulab/Shaheen and directed to remove all billboards from the city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A meeting regarding the cyclone was held under the chairmanship of the Karachi Commissioner. The commissioner directed that all signboards on buildings and rooftops be immediately removed.

He ordered that all deputy commissioners must remain active in their respective areas and do safety measures in view of the rain forecast and as showers begin in several areas of the metropolis.

Gutsy winds blowing across Karachi district with light rainfall in different parts of the city.

Areas including North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Defense, Saddar, Malir and S.I.T.E. Area have reported heavy but sporadic rains at the press time.

Earlier today it was reported that as storm Gulab nears the Sindh-Markarn coast, feared to transform into Shaheen Cyclone.

“The remnant of recent cyclone Gulab, has turned into a depression from the low pressure and could get energy to become a cyclonic storm in the next stage,” Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

Gusty winds, taller waves feared in Karachi as storm nears, coasts alerted

“Earlier, a cyclonic storm had re-curved from Oman to hit coastal areas of Pasni and Ormara in Balochistan at Makran coastal belt in year 2007,” Sarfaraz said.

“If it happens the new cyclone will be named Shaheen, proposed by Qatar. Earlier cyclone Gulab’s name was suggested by Pakistan,” he said.

A weather official said that the depression in the Arabian Sea has been at a distance of 250 kilometres from Karachi and has further intensified.

