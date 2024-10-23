Cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ develops in Bay of Bengal

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ on Wednesday (today) morning, met reports of India said.

The storm is likely to move in a northwestward direction and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal. The storm will cross the India’s eastern coasts in October 25 morning with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, according to the weather report.

Indian authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea upto October 25.

The wind speed is likely to reach 60 kilometers per hour and gradually increase to 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, from October 24 night till October 25 morning.

Over 150 trains have been cancelled in view of the severe cyclonic storm, an official said.

The storm is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in south Bengal districts on October 24 and 25, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy downpours at one or two places is likely in the coastal districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely in Kolkata and other areas under the influence of the cyclonic storm, weather officials said.

Cyclone ‘Dana’ likely to landfall at India’s Odisha-Bengal coast on Thursday, according to weather reports.