Cyclonic system moves westward, turns into Depression tomorrow

KARACHI: The low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into well marked low-pressure area (WML) and will become a Depression on Sunday, The Met Office said in its advisory on Saturday.

The cyclonic system moved westward, now lies near Latitude 17.0 N and Longitude 66.5E in central Arabian Sea, 900km south of Karachi, the Met Office said.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the system is likely to concentrate into a Depression by tomorrow and move initially towards west/northwest, according to the advisory.

Met Office said that currently none of the coastal area in Pakistan is likely to be impacted by this weather system.

“PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue updates accordingly”.

The low-pressure area was formed over Southeast Arabian Sea at around Latitude 17.0 N & Longitude 72.0 E at a distance of about 1000km southeast of Karachi.