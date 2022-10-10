Cylinder blast claims one life in Karachi’s DHA  

KARACHI: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, the cylinder blast took place in Khayaban-e-Jami, claiming life of one person. Several motorcycles and four-wheelers were also damaged in the blast

Upon receiving the information, recuse teams and police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier in January, at least four members of a family sustained burn wounds in an explosion due to gas leakage in the SITE Area neighbourhood of Karachi.

According to police, the incident occurred within the remits of Mominabad police station, where a gas explosion blew off a house in the Metroville area, resulting in injuries to four people.

“The injured included a family comprising a man and a woman and two children,” they said adding the explosion caused damage to the parts of the house besides also resulting in the collapse of the boundary wall.

