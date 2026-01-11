Cylinder blast claims at least six lives including bride, groom in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least six people, including a bride and groom, were killed and 10 others injured in a cylinder explosion in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, the cylinder blast took place in Islamabad’s Sector G-7/2. Several houses were damaged in cylinder blast.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and pulled 15 people out of the affected homes, five of whom later succumbed to their injuries.

He added that the injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

According to the administration, all individuals trapped in the area have now been rescued and relief operations have been completed.

Earlier, eight members of a family were injured in a roof collapse incident, in the limits of Dijkot police station.

Police said the incident took place at Chak No. 271-RB where roof of a dilapidated house collapsed, leaving injured to Muhammad Akram, his wife Saadia (35), their two sons- Israr (10) and Waseem (18), three daughters- Asma Akram (12), Noor Fatima (8), Kashaf Akram (4) and a guest Robina Riaz (35) after being buried under the debris.