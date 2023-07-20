Cypher case: ‘Penalty for misusing classified document is 14-year jail’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Thursday that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will hold an inquiry into the cypher case against the PTI chief and others under the Official Secret Act after being tasked by the federal government, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had possessed the cypher and waved the classified document in a public gathering. He added that the former premier did not return the cypher to the concerned institution yet.

“We have referred the matter to the FIA. The national security was compromised by misusing the cypher by the PTI chief. The former law minister and ex-deputy speaker had also presented the cypher issue in a negative way on the floor of the National Assembly (NA).”

The law minister said that the classified documents cannot be publicised. “FIA has summoned the PTI chief on July 25 regarding the cypher issue. The agency will hold an inquiry into the matter under the Official Secret Act.”

“The whole country is aware of a drama was staged in the name of cypher. Cypher issue was used for foiling the no-trust motion.”

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a merit-based investigation will be held into the cypher case. “The penalty for using a classified document for personal gains is 14-year jail.”

To a question regarding civilians’ trials in the military courts, Tarar replied that the trials under the Army Act are continued since five decades. “The actions against the attacks on the military installations are also taken under the Army Act.”

The law minister said that the accused were taken into custody in accordance with the law after seeking court orders. “Accused has the right to appeal in the military courts, as well as hiring a lawyer of his own choice.”

Answering a question regarding elections, Azam Nazeer Tarar said that there is no need to seek any recommendations from him or any ministry to hold general polls.

“It is mentioned in the Constitution to hold elections in 60 days after the dissolution of the assembly. It also mentions to hold elections in 90 days in case of any other reasons behind the assembly’s dissolution.”

Tarar said that the premier will stay in office until the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. “Consultations cannot be held for a caretaker prime minister until the dissolution of the assembly or the completion of the tenure.”

Azam Khan’s confession

Yesterday, Azam Khan, ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister claimed that the former PM used US cypher for his ‘political gains’ and to avert a no-confidence motion against him.

The former PM earned massive public support while running a campaign that claimed a conspiracy was behind his ouster. In his speech on March 27, last year, he displayed a “threat letter,” a diplomatic code, which was used to depose his government a few days later through a vote of no confidence.

Khan, who had earlier been “missing” since last month, suddenly appeared before the scene and made startling revelations about US cypher, while recording his statement under the CrPC 164 before a magistrate.

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, said when he provided the ex-premier with the cypher, he was “euphoric” and termed the language as a “US blunder”.

The former minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used for “creating a narrative against establishment and opposition”.