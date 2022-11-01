Cypher probe: Imran Khan summoned by FIA again

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) again in connection with the US cypher probe, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The FIA issued a call-up notice to PTI chief Imran Khan again in connection with the probe into the US cypher. The PTI chief was directed to appear before the investigators on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Moreover, former foreign minister and PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also summoned again to the FIA headquarters on November 3.

Earlier, Qureshi was summoned to FIA headquarters at 12:00 noon on November 1.

In October, the intelligence agency had summoned Azam Khan – ex-principal secretary of former prime minister Imran Khan – for investigation of the infamous US cypher. Azam Khan was summoned by the FIA on October 27.

On September 28, an alleged audio of ex-PM Imran Khan and his aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which the PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the controversial diplomatic cable.

