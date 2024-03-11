Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková crowned Miss World 2024

Krystyna Pyszkova, a young model from the Czech Republic, has been crowned the 71st Miss World in the Mumbai ceremony.

Besting 111 of her fellow competitors in the prestigious pageant, Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszkova, 24, won the coveted title in the grand ceremony, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, in the entertainment capital of India, on Saturday. Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland passed down the crown to her successor.

Meanwhile, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was named the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant.

Following the series of events during the pageant’s preliminary competition, which includes fitness, beauty, talent and public speaking, 112 participating beauty queens were shortlisted to the Top 40, which was then slashed to the Top 12 and 8 respectively.

The Top eight contestants from India, Brazil, Botswana, Uganda, England, Lebanon, the Czech Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, then participated in a Q&A round, following which four more of these girls were eliminated from the run to the coveted title.

After the Final four ‘pitched their purpose’ to business moguls from ‘Shark Tank India’, Pyszkova was announced the winner over Yasmina Zeytoun of Lebanon, Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.

24-year-old Pyszková is a student, volunteer, and international model. She is the founder of the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation and is studying for two degrees, including Law and Business Administration while working as a model.

