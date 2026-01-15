D.I. Khan: Two "Khawarij" eliminated as police repel attack on Khathi Post

D.I. KHAN: Two “Khawarij” (terrorists) were killed in a retaliatory action by the police after an attack on a check post in the Khathi area of D.I. Khan, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada stated that unidentified terrorists attacked the police checkpoint on Wednesday night.

However, the police responded promptly, foiling the attack and forcing the terrorists to retreat.

The DPO praised the personnel for valiantly repulsing the assault, noting that the force maintains high morale in the fight against terrorism.

He added that one police officer sustained injuries during the retaliatory action and is receiving medical attention.

Earlier, yesterday,Pakistan Army carried out a successful intelligence-based operation in the Kalat district of Balochistan, resulting in the killing of four Fitna al Hindustan terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, on 12 January 2026, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Similarly, on December 27, 2025, security forces had also carried out a separate intelligence-based operation in Kalat district against militants linked to Fitna al Hindustan.

During that earlier operation, troops engaged a terrorist hideout and, after a gun battle, four Indian-backed terrorists were killed. A cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the site. Those militants were also involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region.

The ISPR said the recent operation shows that security forces remain on high alert and are continuing their relentless counter-terrorism drive to eliminate all foreign-sponsored militants from Balochistan and across Pakistan.