Daanish University will be at par with top varsities: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the founding of Daanish University in Islamabad will not only set an example for the nation but also create a place among the best educational institutions in the world by providing high-quality instruction and applied science research and development.

Addressing a ceremony at the site review of Daanish University of Emerging Sciences at Sector H-16, the prime minister said that it is a moment of joy for everyone as a piece of land of 100 acre was allocated for the establishment of Daanish University.

He acknowledged the country’s existing educational institutions but emphasised the need for a dedicated research and development center focused on modern applied sciences.

PM Shehbaz said that names of the board of governors of Daanish University has been finalized so that the brilliant minds could contribute. The campus would be constructed with red facade which would have all the allied facilities, he added.

About functioning of the Daanish schools across Punjab province, he said a large number of orphans and poor students were getting education there. he centers equipped with free education, smart boards, IT laps, dormitories a re providing all facilities to the students from backward areas, he added.

He also appreciated teachers who left their well-paid jobs to teach students in far-flung areas at Daanish schools. The prime minister opined that the immense talent in those areas would have been wasted if the students were not properly educated.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to former Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the incumbent CJP Yahya Afridi for transferring the amount of 190 million pounds to the government’s exchequer which would be utilized for the establishment of Daanish University.

Minister for Federal Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, in his speech highlighted that the world had changed by achieving modern trends in science and technology. He promised with the nation and the country that they would work hard to spread education and wisdom for the bright future of the country by undertaking similar initiatives.

The minister said they were laying a foundation of an educational center which would become a model to be emulated by the provinces.

The first phase of the university is slated to open on August 14, 2026. Notably, the government will have no role in the university’s administration, ensuring its autonomy, similar to the PKLI healthcare institution.

Admissions will be purely merit-based, with students from across the country eligible to enroll. A trust will be established, with an initial seed funding of Rs 10 billion from the government. The university will eventually become self-sustaining, using fees from affluent students to support those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, ministers, parliamentarians, experts and relevant authorities.