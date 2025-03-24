Dacoit couple arrested in Lahore for involvement in 50 robberies

Lahore police have arrested a couple accused of carrying out several armed robberies, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police, the dacoit couple is believed to be involved in over 50 robberies in various areas, including Township and Green Town.

The accused, identified as Iftikhar and Amna Ali, are both from Sheikhupura. They would target office-goers and rob them at gunpoint.

The couple was arrested by the police’s Operation Wing.

CCTV footage shows the female suspect riding pillion with her husband on a motorcycle, traveling together to commit the robberies.

Read More: Viral video: Lahore citizen comes under attack by private security guards

A Lahore citizen was attacked by private security guards in a double cabin vehicle on Lahore’s Canal Road near Beijing Underpass for allegedly not giving way.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, the victim, identified as Imran, a clothing trader, was also physically assaulted and a shot was fired upon his car before the security guards attempted to flee the scene.

Imran showed remarkable courage by blocking the attackers’ path with his car. When one of the guards attempted to fire a second shot, bystanders intervened and began recording videos.

Seeing the patrolling team of Dolphin Force, the convoy of the double cabin vehicles fled the scene.

The Dolphin police have seized the double cabin vehicle and three riffles from it. The seized vehicle and weapons have been handed over to the Mughalpura police. The police is investigating the matter.