Dacoits find new way to snatch vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI: Dacoits have adopted a new technique to snatch vehicles in Karachi which was revealed by the arrested criminals before the police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Karachi officials arrested two suspected dacoits who were allegedly involved in snatching vehicles from the citizens. During the interrogation, they made revelations about their techniques to snatch cars.

READ: KARACHI POLICE ASK ONLINE TAXI SERVICE FOR DATA OF REGISTERED CARS

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) AVLC Tariq Nawaz said that a new gang of dacoits was activated in the metropolis which used to book online cab services. The criminals used to book rides in the disguise of passengers and later they snatch the vehicle from the driver at gunpoint.

It is pertinent to mention that two car snatching incidents were reported in Karachi this month in which the passengers snatched vehicles after booking a private online cab service. The criminals booked the rides from Gulistan-e-Johar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal and then fled from the scene.

READ: POLICE ARREST CAR LIFTERS RUNNING STOLEN CARS IN ONLINE TAXI SERVICE

The AVLC officer said that they recovered two cars and a pistol from the arrested suspects while an investigation is underway to nab more members of the gang. The police also found the criminal record of the arrested suspect. SSP Tariq Nawaz said that both suspects had been jailed after being arrested in robbery cases.

Comments