Dacoits flee with Rs 16 million after bank robbery in Lahore

LAHORE: Dacoits fled with Rs. 16 million after a bank robbery in Barki village of district Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that four dacoits snatched the weapon from the guard and kept the bank staff hostage.

The dacoits looted more than Rs 16 million from the bank and fled. The police are collecting finger prints and other evidence from the spot of the incident.

Earlier, two traffic wardens were robbed of their mobile phones and cash in Lahore. According to details, two traffic wardens were deprived of their mobile phones and cash while they were on duty. One other cop was shot at and injured by armed robbers.

At least three traffic wardens have been targeted in the first 50 days of the current year. The crimes were reported in the provincial capital’s Harbanspura and Mughalpura areas. The government is mulling over provision of arms to the traffic cops, sources said.

According to police data, as many as 10,000 robberies were reported over in just 50 days. As many as 1,800 cases of snatching and theft of cars and motorcycles were reported during this period.