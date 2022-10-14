Dacoits identified after taking pictures from snatched phone

The hobby of taking pictures with a cellphone can land you in hot water. In one such incident, a group of dacoits was identified as soon its members clicked pictures from a cellphone they snatched from Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the dacoits snatched two expensive mobile phones, perfumes and watches from a shop located at Karachi’s Bahadurabad on August 3 and fled away.

The dacoits who flown to Qatar via Karachi airport were identified when they preserved the moments of their departure by clicking pictures from the snatched cellphone.

The pictures clicked by the snatchers were soon notified in the email of the mobile owner, in which they can be seen sitting at the airport and inside the plane.

The owner of the shop has given the pictures of the dacoits to the police for the recovery of his snatched valuables.

