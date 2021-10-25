Dacoits impersonating K-Electric staffers break into house, face resistance

KARACHI: Seven dacoits impersonating K-Electric staffers have entered a bungalow in Karachi and faced resistance from the house owner’s son, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place in Karachi’s Gizri area where seven dacoits impersonating K-Electric staffers broke into a bungalow in Karachi.

Police told the media that the house owner’s son opened fire on the armed dacoits to which they had also responded with heavy fire. According to the police, a dacoit was killed on the spot during the exchange of fire, whereas, two among them got wounded.

The house owner’s son had also sustained injuries following the dacoits’ firing in the incident.

READ: ‘UNEMPLOYED’ ROBBERS LOOT NOTHING AS POLICE PROBE MYSTERIOUS DACOITY BID IN KARACHI

“Six armed dacoits including two wounded had tried to flee from the scene, however, only four managed to run away. Raids are underway to arrest the fleeing dacoits,” added police.

Earlier in September, it emerged that the dacoits in Karachi had started using children as shields during robbery bids.

In one such incident caught on the CCTV camera in the city’s North Karachi area, two dacoits had been seen looting a citizen along with a child. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

The resident had been looted outside his house in North Karachi’s Sector 11-A.

