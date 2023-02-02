Friday, February 3, 2023
Nazir Shah

Dacoits loot motorcyclists near Kirthar’s Talanga Dam

A video went viral on social media that showed armed dacoits fearlessly looting motorcyclists near Kirthar – Talanga Dam after blocking the whole route, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the video, the dacoits were seen holding a semi-automatic weapon and they looted several citizens including motorcyclist Hamza Hashim travelling on the route.

Hamza Hashim posted the video on social media which he recorded through a GoPro mounted on his helmet.

The dacoits looted Hashim’s mobile phone and cash and later they headed towards other motorcyclists.

