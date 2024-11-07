web analytics
“Dacoits moving freely owing to tribal chiefs”, SHC remarks

KARACHI: Dacoits moving freely owing to tribal chieftains of Sindh, if any case has been filed against these tribal chiefs, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar remarked while hearing a case in Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday.

The high court bench was hearing a case about lawyers’ complaints registered against their clients.

Justice Panhwar also said that Karachi’s conditions have become very dangerous, “If a citizen gets opportunity to leave Karachi, none of them will remain in the city”, he remarked.

“The lawyers are facing excesses, what the police department is doing,” he questioned. “Even it doesn’t prepare to register a murder case,” he said.

“The police doesn’t dare to stop a high up in vehicle,” he remarked. “If a constable carries camera with him, a high up or a politician, everyone has to stop. The video goes viral, and action will be taken, if he will misbehave with police,” bench observed.

Justice Panhwar said that the police only open to act against poor people.

The lawyers have registered 600 cases, but no action taken. “The lawyers are not wrong, it is the police,” the bench remarked.

