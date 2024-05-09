Dacoits rocket attack kills three in Kashmore

KASHMORE: In a tragic incident, at least three died whereas four other sustained injuries in dacoits rocket attack in Katcha area of Kashmore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Gailpur area of Katcha where the dacoits launched a rocket attack on a house resulting in the death of three and four others injured.

The police officials stated that the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Larkana and two of them are in critical condition.

Earlier, in a shocking incident, at least one cop was martyred and two others abducted in dacoit attack on police in Ghotki.

As per details, the incident occurred in Ghotki where a group of dacoits attacked a police check post, martyring one policeman and abducting two.

In response, police carried out action against the dacoits and killed one dacoit identified as Amanullah aka Amanu Sandrani.

The killed dacoit was wanted in several ransom cases and was also involved in the killing of Professor Ajmal Sawand.

Police spokesperson said that heavy contingent of police and ranger was sent to the spot of the incident.

On April 6, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

As per details, dacoits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled the scene safely.