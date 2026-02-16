Dad caught ‘plucking armpit hair’ and placing it on food to get free meal

Australian man caught plucking armpit hair and placing it on food in order to claim free meal Pony Dining The Rocks We don’t usually share content like this.

This footage shows an incident that occurred in our venue. After the meal was served, the guest later raised a complaint regarding a hair in their meal and declined payment.

The matter has been formally reported. This video is shared to raise awareness for fellow hospitality venues.

Pony Dining in The Rocks in Sydney, Australia said the family of six demanded a refund before walking out without paying, after making a complaint about a hair in their food on Wednesday night.

The footage shared online appeared to show a man in a white polo shirt looking around before appearing to reach into his armpits and pull strands of hair out.

‘During the interaction, our team also experienced inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour.’

They added that the group had ordered some of their most expensive food including a Tomahawk steak which costs up to £100.

‘Everything was very clean, they had a beautiful table,’ they told news.com.au.

‘We decided to check the CCTV after we noticed they were acting very weird.’

‘They ordered a lot of food including a Tomahawk. We tried to make them pay but he refused.’

‘We called the police however at that time we didn’t have the footage so police advised it was a civil problem and nothing they can do at that stage. So they paid for drinks then left.’

Some called for the patron to be named and shamed while hospitality workers shared their horror stories.

‘I’m a restaurant manager just next to you guys, and they did the exact same thing to me,’ one wrote.

‘They “found a small rock” in their food and created a huge scene, then left without paying the full bill.’

The Argentinian-inspired restaurant is known for its legendary beef cuts and fresh seafood in the Australian city.