Dadu: Two policemen injured while resisting robbery at Indus Highway

DADU: Two policemen injured while resisting a robbery at Indus Highway near here, police said.

“Armed bandits taken the policemen hostage with arms and fled from the scene after snatching official weapon from a policeman,” officials said.

Two injured policemen, namely Abdul Latif Joyo and Nazir Chandio were transferred to hospital for medical attendance.

In last more than one month five policemen have been injured in firing of bandits, according to police.

Earlier, three policemen were also martyred in a firing incident in Mehar, police said.

Meanwhile in Sadiqabad five more bandits surrendered as a law enforcement operation continuing in the katcha area.

District Police Officer Sadiqabad, Irfan Sammo said that five bandits of Kosh gang have laid down arms. “These bandits were wanted in over a dozen of cases”.

“Overall, 223 dacoits have laid down arms in the katcha area during the operation,” Irfan Sammo said.

DPO said those surrendered will be treated according to the law. “The law enforcement operation will be continued in katcha area until clearing of fighting outlaws and maintenance of peace in the area”.

Punjab and Sindh police departments and other law enforcement agencies have continued the drive in katcha area, a lawless terrain and hotbed of criminal activities.

Several bandits wanted to Ghotki, Kashmore and Rahim Yar Khan districts surrendered during the operation.