Dadu’s KN Shah flooded after rise in Indus River level

DADU: After high-flood in Indus River, Sindh’s historic city of Khairpur Nathan (KN) Shah in Dadu district has completely submerged by floodwater.

In Sindh’s Dadu district, parts of which have been inundated due to waters coming in from the north, Khairpur Nathan Shah has been the hardest hit so far.

As per details, the Indus water level at the barrages of Sindh is continuously raising and as a result, 18 union councils of KN Shah have been completely flooded.

Due to the flood situation, thousands of wheat bags stored at the government’s warehouse have also been submerged by floodwater.

On the other hand, residents of Mehar gathered to form new dikes and reinforce existing ones using sandbags at Ring Road bund, near a major highway that was deluged by water overnight.

Abnormal heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers triggered floods that have submerged a third of the country and killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children since June 14, National Disaster Management Authority’s daily update showed. Twenty-seven more people died in the previous 24 hours.

