Dubai Aerospace Enterprise completes placement of Boeing 737 MAX 8 orderbook

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd today announced that it had successfully completed the placement of 14 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with two long-standing customers. The order was placed with Boeing in March 2021.

Aeroméxico will receive 12 aircraft and Icelandair will receive 2 aircraft. Deliveries commenced in October 2021 and all aircraft are scheduled be to be delivered before the end of the first half of 2022.

Commenting on these transactions, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE said, “We are very pleased to see the pace of recovery in air travel and the associated demand for these new technology, fuel efficient aircraft. We thank Aeroméxico and Icelandair, both long-term customers of DAE, for their ongoing trust in DAE and wish them much success with their new fleet additions.”

As of December 31, 2021, DAE had 153 Boeing aircraft in its fleet, including 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Comments