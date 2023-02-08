Daesh commander arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a ‘terrorist’ said to be associated with a banned outfit, Daesh during a raid in Karachi.

According to the CTD officials, the arrest was made from Korangi Industrial Area. The ‘Daesh commander’ has been identified as Abdul Malik.

A pistol along with rounds was seized from their possession, the CTD officials said. The initial investigation of CTD revealed that Abdul Malik is associated with Daesh’s Mula Abdul Manan group since 2011.

The arrested is an Afghan national, who is residing in Karachi for a long time. CTD officials further said that the arrested used to collect donations in Ramzanul Mubarak and was sending them to Daesh in Afghanistan.

Important information has been traced from the mobile of the arrested outlaw, the CTD said and added the further investigation was underway.

On Sept 25, the Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested eight terrorism suspects in intelligence-based raids in various districts of Punjab.

According to a CTD statement, four terrorists of a proscribed organisation were arrested during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lahore. Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama were arrested by the CTD in a raid.

