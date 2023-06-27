Daesh woman militant, nine others arrested from Punjab

MULTAN: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a Daesh woman militant and nine other terrorists from a banned outfit in raids across Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD foiled a possible terrorist attack on Eid-ul-Adha and arrested nine terrorists from Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CTD officials said that the arrested terrorists identified as Adnan, Abdul Halim, Shiraz, Bilquis, and Umar bin Khalid are from a banned organization whereas the woman is an active member of Daesh.

Explosive materials, hand grenades, material used in making suicide jackets, and cash were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.

CTD officials said that the terrorist had planned an attack on Eid-ul-Adha. Cases have been registered against the terrorists while further investigation is being carried out.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested nine terrorists during the Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in different cities of Punjab.

The terrorists were arrested during Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) carried out in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan.

The arrested terrorists are linked with the banned militant outfits Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Al-Qaeda. The terrorists were identified as Zahid, Naimat, Zubair and Abdul Ghafoor.

Explosive materials, equipment, mobile phones and cash were also recovered from the terrorists, the CTD spokesperson said.