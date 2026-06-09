Shakira gives insight into her early retirement plans

Dai Dai song singer, Shakira revealed that she has decided to retire from her decades-long musical career.

In her recent interview with Vogue, the Waka Waka hitmaker admitted that she nearly walked away from the music business “a few years ago.” She further told the outlet, “A few years ago, I was ready to just buy a farm, raise animals, and retire from music”.

Shakira further noted, “But I look back, and I’m like, ‘How crazy is that?’ I had and have so much more to say and to do. Sometimes we just take what we do for granted, or just forget about who we are”.

The Whenever, Whenever songstress further told the publication that she loves performing live for her fans. She stated, “I think that when I perform, I don’t just do it in front of ‘an audience’”.

She also noted, “I do it surrounded by my family. I feel that my fans, those who have fun in the crowd, those who have listened to my music for so long … I feel they really understand me, and they also know my flaws. They don’t condemn my defects”.

The She Wolf songstress added, “There’s a sense of comfort when I am on stage. I’m just living in the moment with a group of people that have been there for me and who, really, I feel I have a strong friendship with.”