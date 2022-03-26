Daily Covid report: Pakistan sees 189 infections, 4 fatalities

ISLAMABAD: The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline in Pakistan as positivity ratio has dropped to 0.62 per cent, according to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here on Saturday.

According to NCOC, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, four more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,340.

A total of 30,417 samples were tested, out of which 189 turned out to be positive, said NCOC.

The statistics said 451 patients are in critical condition.

Statistics 26 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,417

Positive Cases: 189

Positivity %: 0.62%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 451 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 25, 2022

On Wednesday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, announced that Pakistan reported zero Covid death for the first time in the past two years.

“Alhamdulillah no covid related deaths reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is the first time in 2 years that this has happened,” he tweeted.

