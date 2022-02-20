Daily wager conned by unidentified men via fake Rs5,000 note

PESHAWAR: A daily wager selling homemade doughnuts in Peshawar was conned by unidentified men in the name of zakat who handed him over a fake Rs5,000 note.

The video of the daily wager went viral on social media in which he was complaining about the fraudsters who handed him over a fake Rs5,000 note and walked away after getting Rs4,000 change from him.

The daily wager used to sell doughnuts in the streets of Peshawar’s Civil Quarters. It was learnt that the fraudsters came to him in a brand new vehicle and asked him whether he is eligible to receive zakat. The doughnut seller said that he is a poor man and deserves zakat.

Some men who came in a vehicle gave a Rs5,000 note to him and asked him to return Rs4,000 after keeping Rs1,000 with him. The innocent labourer returned Rs4,000 to them.

When he took the banknote to a shop, the shopkeeper told him that it was a counterfeit currency note.

In the video, the daily wager was seen cursing the fraudsters and saying that he used to earn only Rs300 to Rs400 in a day but he could not afford the financial loss of Rs4,000 for the whole month.

