Dairy farmers threaten to raise prices after administration crackdown on retailers

KARACHI: Dairy cattle farmers association has threatened to increase prices after the district administration carries out operations against multiple retailers in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Commissioner Karachi ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at higher prices. The dairy cattle farmers association (DCFA) threatened to raise the prices even further if the administration did not stop operations against dairy retailers.

President DCFA Shakri Gujjar said that the prices were raised by the union, so why is the administration cracking down on retailers? Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Karachi are victimizing dairy retailers, he added.

Assistant Commissioner Karachi carried out operations in Saddar, Civil Lines, Lyari, Aram Bagh, and Garden. The AC fined 16 milk retailers Rs5.5 million during their operations.

